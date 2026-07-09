Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Sold Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Core & Main, Inc. NYSE: CNM. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Core & Main stock on June 12th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $67.18.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $262,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,750. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Hope bought 2,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.01 per share, with a total value of $95,102.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $543,148.05. The trade was a 21.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 14.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 818.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 201,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 179,618 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 22.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Core & Main from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

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