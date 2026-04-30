Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $63.18 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.09%.The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million. On average, analysts expect Core Molding Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Core Molding Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7,500.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4,581,831.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company's core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

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