Core Scientific (CORZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $119.8280 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core Scientific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Core Scientific Stock Down 5.3%

CORZ opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 6.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Scientific to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Core Scientific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Core Scientific from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.07.

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Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,000,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,606,890.40. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $515,400 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,786,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,458,000 after buying an additional 3,472,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 584.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,689,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,713,000 after buying an additional 3,149,859 shares during the last quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,994,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 1,048.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,723,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,419,000 after buying an additional 1,573,422 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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