Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) insider Todd Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,999,101 shares in the company, valued at $44,579,952.30. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Core Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 16,388,306 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,517,998. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

Key Headlines Impacting Core Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AMD AI infrastructure partnership: AMD will secure access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific’s data-center capacity for customer AI deployments. The agreement includes 15-year commitments covering approximately 530 megawatts across five sites and more than $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. The companies will also collaborate on deploying AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, reinforcing CORZ’s AI-hosting pivot. Reuters AMD infrastructure deal

AMD will secure access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific’s data-center capacity for customer AI deployments. The agreement includes 15-year commitments covering approximately 530 megawatts across five sites and more than $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. The companies will also collaborate on deploying AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, reinforcing CORZ’s AI-hosting pivot. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Needham reaffirmed its “Buy” rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG reiterated “Buy” and maintained a $38 target. These targets imply substantial upside from recent trading levels and suggest analysts view the AMD deal as improving CORZ’s long-term earnings potential. BTIG analyst rating

Needham reaffirmed its “Buy” rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG reiterated “Buy” and maintained a $38 target. These targets imply substantial upside from recent trading levels and suggest analysts view the AMD deal as improving CORZ’s long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat estimates: Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share versus consensus for a $0.02 loss, compared with a $0.04 loss a year earlier. This measure supports the view that the business is improving operationally. Zacks earnings report

Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share versus consensus for a $0.02 loss, compared with a $0.04 loss a year earlier. This measure supports the view that the business is improving operationally. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: Core Scientific reported $164.2 million in revenue, but GAAP EPS was a $3.32 loss, far below the $0.02-loss consensus. The disparity with adjusted EPS likely reflects significant non-cash or one-time items, leaving investors focused on the quality and sustainability of the earnings improvement. Core Scientific second-quarter results

Core Scientific reported $164.2 million in revenue, but GAAP EPS was a $3.32 loss, far below the $0.02-loss consensus. The disparity with adjusted EPS likely reflects significant non-cash or one-time items, leaving investors focused on the quality and sustainability of the earnings improvement. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale and recent downgrade: Director Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares worth $223,000, a modest 0.5% reduction in his holdings. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CORZ to “Market Perform” with a $25 target, signaling valuation and execution concerns despite the AI opportunity.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 936.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Core Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Core Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here