Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 46.72% from the company's previous close.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Core Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.39.

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Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,439,993. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 5.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $115.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.04 million. Core Scientific's revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,023,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,790,130.38. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,400 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 106.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 145,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 180.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,109,387 shares of the company's stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 714,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,819 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 61.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Core Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD partnership strengthens AI growth outlook: Core Scientific agreed to provide AMD with access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity for AI deployments. The arrangement includes approximately 530 megawatts across five sites under 15-year agreements and could generate more than $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. The companies will also collaborate on deploying AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

Core Scientific agreed to provide AMD with access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity for AI deployments. The arrangement includes approximately 530 megawatts across five sites under 15-year agreements and could generate more than $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. The companies will also collaborate on deploying AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.02 loss. The result also improved from a $0.04 loss per share a year earlier, suggesting better performance on an adjusted basis. Core Scientific surpasses Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, versus the consensus estimate of a $0.02 loss. The result also improved from a $0.04 loss per share a year earlier, suggesting better performance on an adjusted basis. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased: Core Scientific reported second-quarter revenue of $164.2 million. While the figure indicates continued scale, investors may focus more heavily on profitability and the timing of revenue from the new AI capacity agreements. Core Scientific Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Core Scientific reported second-quarter revenue of $164.2 million. While the figure indicates continued scale, investors may focus more heavily on profitability and the timing of revenue from the new AI capacity agreements. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings were highly volatile: A separate earnings report showed a quarterly loss of $3.32 per share, creating a sharp contrast with the adjusted $0.18-per-share figure and potentially raising concerns about accounting adjustments, costs or non-cash items. Core Scientific quarterly earnings report

A separate earnings report showed a quarterly loss of $3.32 per share, creating a sharp contrast with the adjusted $0.18-per-share figure and potentially raising concerns about accounting adjustments, costs or non-cash items. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade adds pressure: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods recently lowered Core Scientific from “outperform” to “market perform,” although it maintained a $25 price target. The downgrade signals reduced near-term conviction despite the target implying potential upside. Analyst rating information

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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