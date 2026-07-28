Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $4.6572 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 1.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 152,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,282. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial's payout ratio is 181.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRBG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CRBG

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, insider David Ditillo sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 128,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,844,590. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $75,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 102.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 58.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,684 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial NYSE: CRBG is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

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