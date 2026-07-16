CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.6875.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. CoreWeave has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $153.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,284,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $154,069,481.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 264,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,663,554.51. This represents a 82.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,497,827 shares of company stock worth $2,631,635,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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