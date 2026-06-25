CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $21,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,276,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,996,610.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.76. 21,610,723 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,453,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $173.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 127,752 shares of the company's stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , implying substantial upside from recent levels and helping boost sentiment around the stock. Benzinga article

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a rating and a , implying substantial upside from recent levels and helping boost sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, adding two Stockholm campuses powered by renewable energy. The deal supports CoreWeave’s international growth story and could strengthen its position in European AI infrastructure demand. Business Wire article

CoreWeave announced a partnership with to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, adding two Stockholm campuses powered by renewable energy. The deal supports CoreWeave’s international growth story and could strengthen its position in European AI infrastructure demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has also been highlighted in analyst and market commentary as a high-interest AI infrastructure name, keeping CRWV in focus among traders and momentum investors. 24/7 Wall St. article

The stock has also been highlighted in analyst and market commentary as a high-interest AI infrastructure name, keeping CRWV in focus among traders and momentum investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent SEC filings showed insider Brannin Mcbee sold multiple blocks of stock under a pre-arranged trading plan. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still pressure sentiment when investors are looking for confidence from management. SEC filing

Recent SEC filings showed insider sold multiple blocks of stock under a pre-arranged trading plan. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still pressure sentiment when investors are looking for confidence from management. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s latest earnings showed a miss on EPS despite strong revenue growth, reminding investors that profitability remains under pressure and that the business is still scaling aggressively. That backdrop can limit upside on days when sentiment cools.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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