CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.4030, with a volume of 8637667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $3,794,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 467,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,469.19. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $4,169,715.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 107,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $8,424,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,664,984 shares in the company, valued at $208,481,698.32. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI-cloud customers support demand. Flow Traders selected CoreWeave to run AI training for quantitative trading, while Anam is using CoreWeave’s low-latency GPU infrastructure to deliver photorealistic AI avatars across the United States and Europe. These agreements provide evidence of continued demand for CoreWeave’s specialized computing capacity. CoreWeave Lands Flow Traders To Run AI Training for Quant Trading CoreWeave Powers Anam’s AI Avatars

Flow Traders selected CoreWeave to run AI training for quantitative trading, while Anam is using CoreWeave’s low-latency GPU infrastructure to deliver photorealistic AI avatars across the United States and Europe. These agreements provide evidence of continued demand for CoreWeave’s specialized computing capacity. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results are approaching. CoreWeave will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 11 after the market close, giving investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, GPU utilization, cash flow and financing needs. CoreWeave Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results Date

CoreWeave will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 11 after the market close, giving investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, GPU utilization, cash flow and financing needs. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation expectations remain divided. One report highlighted a Wall Street consensus target substantially above the stock’s recent trading level, but other commentary argues that the apparent discount may not compensate investors for CoreWeave’s leverage, losses and execution risks. CoreWeave Analyst Price Target CoreWeave Looks Cheap but I’m Staying Away

One report highlighted a Wall Street consensus target substantially above the stock’s recent trading level, but other commentary argues that the apparent discount may not compensate investors for CoreWeave’s leverage, losses and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure financing risk is increasing. NVIDIA’s proposed $250 billion credit backstop for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside potential additional silicon financing, has focused investors on vendor-financed AI demand and counterparty risk. The concern is that specialized cloud providers could face weaker utilization or stranded GPU assets if customers build more infrastructure themselves.

NVIDIA’s proposed $250 billion credit backstop for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside potential additional silicon financing, has focused investors on vendor-financed AI demand and counterparty risk. The concern is that specialized cloud providers could face weaker utilization or stranded GPU assets if customers build more infrastructure themselves. Negative Sentiment: Competition from major customers is a key overhang. Meta, which has a reported multibillion-dollar CoreWeave infrastructure commitment, is also developing Meta Compute, a cloud service that could turn a major customer into a competitor. That raises concerns about pricing power and the durability of CoreWeave’s growth model. Meta’s CoreWeave Deal and Cloud Competition

Meta, which has a reported multibillion-dollar CoreWeave infrastructure commitment, is also developing Meta Compute, a cloud service that could turn a major customer into a competitor. That raises concerns about pricing power and the durability of CoreWeave’s growth model. Negative Sentiment: Losses, leverage and insider sales are weighing on sentiment. CoreWeave recently reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss despite sharply higher revenue, while its weak liquidity, heavy debt burden and negative cash flow remain major risks. CEO Michael Intrator and director Brannin Mcbee sold shares worth roughly $38.9 million combined under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although scheduled sales do not necessarily indicate deteriorating confidence, the transactions add pressure after a steep valuation contraction.

CoreWeave Trading Down 6.7%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 153.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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