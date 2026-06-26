CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 76,924 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $7,793,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ CRWV traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.58. 47,602,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,509,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a rating and a , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and a $167 target . Article Title

BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and a . Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Article Title

CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Article Title

Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and insider Brannin McBee also sold stock. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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