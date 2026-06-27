CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $173.35.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreWeave will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,457,234 shares of company stock worth $3,225,112,891 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a rating and a , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and a $167 target . Article Title

BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and a . Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Article Title

CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Article Title

Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and insider Brannin McBee also sold stock. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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