CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $110.55 and last traded at $110.93. Approximately 25,618,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,296,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

Specifically, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 271,153 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,005,236.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,769,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,092,241.72. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,246 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $228,800.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 121,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,399,107.05. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $7,871,632.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Trading Down 7.0%

The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock worth $437,870,000 after purchasing an additional 653,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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