CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 1.6% - What's Next?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.90 and last traded at $115.21. Approximately 25,761,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,251,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.03.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 7.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,373,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,346,558.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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