CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 7.7% - What's Next?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 23,644,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 28,636,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

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Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said Galaxy Digital completed delivery of major power capacity for its Helios data center, giving the company more electricity to support its AI buildout. The update also said CoreWeave has secured more than $40 billion in new commitments, lifting its contracted revenue backlog to nearly $100 billion, which reinforces the growth case. CoreWeave (CRWV) Secures Helios Power As New Commitments Reach $40 Billion

CoreWeave said Galaxy Digital completed delivery of major power capacity for its Helios data center, giving the company more electricity to support its AI buildout. The update also said CoreWeave has secured more than $40 billion in new commitments, lifting its contracted revenue backlog to nearly $100 billion, which reinforces the growth case. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argued the recent selloff may be overdone, with bullish pieces pointing to continued data center demand, valuation support, and upside if CoreWeave keeps converting backlog into revenue. CoreWeave: Why The Selloff Is Wrong (Rating Upgrade)

Several analysts and commentators argued the recent selloff may be overdone, with bullish pieces pointing to continued data center demand, valuation support, and upside if CoreWeave keeps converting backlog into revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage says Meta Platforms’ move into cloud computing is a warning sign for CoreWeave, but other articles argue the AI infrastructure market is large enough to support multiple players and that Meta’s entry may not materially derail CoreWeave’s momentum. Meta Platforms Is Entering the Neocloud Business. Here's Why CoreWeave Investors Should Not Worry.

Some coverage says Meta Platforms’ move into cloud computing is a warning sign for CoreWeave, but other articles argue the AI infrastructure market is large enough to support multiple players and that Meta’s entry may not materially derail CoreWeave’s momentum. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary is still pressuring sentiment, with articles warning that increased hyperscaler competition and Meta’s cloud ambitions could threaten CoreWeave’s pricing power and future growth expectations. CoreWeave: Downgrading On Increased Hyperscaler Competition

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWV. Citigroup increased their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Trading Up 7.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 7.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 56,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $5,426,292.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 323,263 shares in the company, valued at $30,933,036.47. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $6,690,574.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 283,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,855.15. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,674,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,622,554.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in CoreWeave by 2.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in CoreWeave by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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