CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 3.3% Higher - Still a Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.98 and last traded at $111.31. 23,347,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 28,146,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent commentary highlighting a $2.1 billion first-quarter revenue print and a $99.4 billion backlog, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth story. Article Title

CoreWeave continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent commentary highlighting a $2.1 billion first-quarter revenue print and a $99.4 billion backlog, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive, with Bank of America raising its price target and other analysts boosting targets as investors stay focused on CoreWeave’s role in AI cloud infrastructure. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive, with Bank of America raising its price target and other analysts boosting targets as investors stay focused on CoreWeave’s role in AI cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said it ranked No. 1 for inference speed and price-performance in an independent benchmark for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, which supports its competitive positioning in GPU cloud services. Article Title

CoreWeave said it ranked No. 1 for inference speed and price-performance in an independent benchmark for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, which supports its competitive positioning in GPU cloud services. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which keeps the stock in focus but is not a direct operational catalyst. Article Title

CoreWeave will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 19, which keeps the stock in focus but is not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is pressuring sentiment, including COO Sachin Jain’s sale of 14,750 shares and co-founder Brian M. Venturo’s much larger sale of 375,000 shares, even though the transactions were reported as pre-planned or tax-related. Article Title

Insider selling is pressuring sentiment, including COO Sachin Jain’s sale of 14,750 shares and co-founder Brian M. Venturo’s much larger sale of 375,000 shares, even though the transactions were reported as pre-planned or tax-related. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage has emphasized that the AI growth story may be slowing, while CoreWeave still faces heavy debt and rising losses, which can temper enthusiasm despite bullish analyst targets. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 3.3%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 159,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $20,677,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 674,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,622,995.90. This represents a 19.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $1,749,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 123,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,595,909.38. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,448,144 shares of company stock worth $2,741,354,245.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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