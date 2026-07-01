CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 13.9% - What's Next?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) dropped 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.01 and last traded at $85.69. Approximately 60,226,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 28,734,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

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More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 7.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $7,793,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $55,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,675. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,758,311 shares of company stock worth $3,093,227,010 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,870,000 after acquiring an additional 653,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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