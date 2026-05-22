CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $104.88 and last traded at $105.49. Approximately 19,429,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 28,108,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

Specifically, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 107,693 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $10,589,452.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,437,056 shares in the company, valued at $436,295,716.48. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $19,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,266,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,525,043.33. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $37,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.9%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here