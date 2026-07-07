CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 3.4% - Here's Why

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.46 and last traded at $83.53. Approximately 23,047,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 28,653,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups argue the recent selloff in CoreWeave (CRWV) may be overdone, pointing to surging data-center demand, expanding capacity, and upside potential if the company keeps scaling toward profitability.

Several bullish write-ups argue the recent selloff in may be overdone, pointing to surging data-center demand, expanding capacity, and upside potential if the company keeps scaling toward profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary highlighted that the pullback could create a buying opportunity, with one note reiterating a Buy rating and another saying CoreWeave could have meaningful upside from current levels. Wall Street Sees CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Doubling From Here For This Simple Reason

Analysts and commentary highlighted that the pullback could create a buying opportunity, with one note reiterating a rating and another saying CoreWeave could have meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave also launched ARIA , an AI-enabled research agent, which supports the company’s product strategy but is not an immediate market-moving catalyst.

CoreWeave also launched , an AI-enabled research agent, which supports the company’s product strategy but is not an immediate market-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on rising competition from Meta in the neocloud/AI compute market, with some articles warning that Meta’s entry could pressure CoreWeave’s long-term growth and pricing power.

Investors are focused on rising competition from in the neocloud/AI compute market, with some articles warning that Meta’s entry could pressure CoreWeave’s long-term growth and pricing power. Negative Sentiment: Fresh valuation concerns and downgrade chatter suggest the stock’s recent decline may reflect a tougher setup after its strong run, especially as market sentiment shifts toward hyperscaler competition and insider selling. CoreWeave (CRWV) Faces A Fresh Valuation Test As ARIA Launch Meets A Sharper Pullback

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWV. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $6,690,574.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,855.15. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 56,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $5,426,292.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 323,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,933,036.47. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,812,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,961,468.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 6,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 8,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 604,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $14,814,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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