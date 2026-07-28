CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $67.30. 29,477,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 28,120,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $3,794,065.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 467,263 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,469.19. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $4,169,715.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $8,424,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,664,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,481,698.32. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave added Anam as a cloud customer, supplying low-latency GPU infrastructure in the United States and Europe for photorealistic AI avatars. The agreement supports demand for CoreWeave’s specialized AI computing services, although financial terms were not disclosed. CRWV Powers Anam's AI Avatars With Low-Latency Cloud Infrastructure

CoreWeave added Anam as a cloud customer, supplying low-latency GPU infrastructure in the United States and Europe for photorealistic AI avatars. The agreement supports demand for CoreWeave’s specialized AI computing services, although financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market closes on August 11, followed by a conference call. The upcoming report is likely to be a key catalyst as investors seek evidence that strong AI demand is translating into improving cash flow and profitability. CoreWeave Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

CoreWeave will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market closes on August 11, followed by a conference call. The upcoming report is likely to be a key catalyst as investors seek evidence that strong AI demand is translating into improving cash flow and profitability. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold 307,692 shares for approximately $24.1 million, while insider Brannin Mcbee sold 250,000 shares for roughly $18.8 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as an immediate bearish signal, but the size and timing of the sales may still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO SEC Form 4 Filing

CEO Michael Intrator sold 307,692 shares for approximately $24.1 million, while insider Brannin Mcbee sold 250,000 shares for roughly $18.8 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as an immediate bearish signal, but the size and timing of the sales may still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights risks from Meta’s efforts to commercialize excess computing capacity and from potential hyperscaler insourcing. Investors are also concerned about CoreWeave’s negative earnings, heavy debt burden, construction delays and weak free cash flow, increasing fears that GPU capacity could become less profitable or stranded. CoreWeave Stock and Financial Information

Recent commentary highlights risks from Meta’s efforts to commercialize excess computing capacity and from potential hyperscaler insourcing. Investors are also concerned about CoreWeave’s negative earnings, heavy debt burden, construction delays and weak free cash flow, increasing fears that GPU capacity could become less profitable or stranded. Negative Sentiment: Reports about NVIDIA potentially backstopping massive OpenAI infrastructure financing have renewed broader concerns about leverage and counterparty risk throughout the AI infrastructure ecosystem. That has encouraged investors to reassess highly capital-intensive GPU cloud providers such as CoreWeave. CoreWeave AI Infrastructure Analysis

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 8,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 604,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,539,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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