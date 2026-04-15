CorMedix Outlines Post-Melinta Growth, Q2 REZZAYO Phase 3 Catalyst and DefenCath Reimbursement Shift

CorMedix NASDAQ: CRMD Chief Executive Officer Joe Todisco outlined the company’s evolving strategy and upcoming catalysts during a fireside chat at Needham & Company’s 25th Annual Healthcare Conference, emphasizing recent portfolio expansion, an approaching Phase 3 data readout for REZZAYO, and reimbursement dynamics affecting DefenCath.

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Company positioning following the Melinta acquisition

Todisco described CorMedix as a “diversified specialty pharmaceutical company” focused on institutional settings of care, including hospitals, infusion clinics, and outpatient dialysis clinics. He said the company emerged from a “transformative year” heading into 2025, shifting from a largely single-product focus around DefenCath to a broader product portfolio following the acquisition of Melinta late last year.

According to Todisco, the Melinta transaction added multiple marketed products and brought a pipeline asset, REZZAYO, with a completed Phase 3 study in a prophylaxis setting and a data readout expected in the second quarter.

REZZAYO: current label and the upcoming prophylaxis readout

Todisco said REZZAYO (rezafungin for injection) is a once-weekly echinocandin that is FDA-approved for treatment of invasive fungal infections caused by Candida. He characterized the current treatment market opportunity as “modest,” estimating a total addressable market of about $250 million to $350 million, with most use occurring in inpatient hospitals and some in outpatient infusion clinics.

REZZAYO was approved in late 2023, Todisco said, adding that he believed commercialization began in early 2024. He noted that inpatient launches can ramp slowly due to hospital formulary and therapeutics (P&T) committee processes and physicians’ preference for real-world evidence. CorMedix has been reviewing the launch to adjust marketing tactics and seek improved growth in the treatment indication.

The larger opportunity, he said, is in prophylaxis—preventing fungal infections in immunocompromised patients. The Phase 3 study is focused on prophylaxis in allogeneic bone and marrow transplant patients, who commonly receive antifungal prophylaxis before and after transplant. Todisco highlighted issues he said are associated with current prophylaxis regimens, including discontinuation due to toxicity and drug-drug interactions, noting that posaconazole is known to be hepatotoxic and that Bactrim is known to be myelosuppressive.

He said the global Phase 3 study is being led by Mundipharma, which is CorMedix’s partner for the trial. The trial enrolled roughly 660 to 680 patients and uses a one-to-one randomization of REZZAYO versus either fluconazole or posaconazole plus Bactrim. The primary endpoint is fungal-free survival at day 90, with secondary endpoints including discontinuation due to toxicity. Todisco cited market research suggesting discontinuation rates for the standard of care can range from 10% to 20%, depending on the underlying condition.

On labeling expectations, Todisco said the breadth of any prophylaxis label would depend on discussions with the FDA and the strength of the data. He noted the trial evaluates multiple pathogens—Candida, Aspergillus, and Pneumocystis—and said the data for specific pathogens versus the overall fungal-free survival endpoint may influence the ultimate label, including whether it is limited to bone and marrow transplant patients.

Regarding pricing, Todisco said REZZAYO’s wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) would not change based on prophylaxis approval, noting there can only be one WAC price. He contrasted the length of therapy—about four weeks for treatment versus 13 weeks for prophylaxis—meaning the overall course-of-therapy cost is higher in prophylaxis even if the list price remains unchanged (aside from normal annual increases).

For commercialization, he said CorMedix would anticipate a “small incremental build,” estimating 15 to 20 additional headcounts, along with shifts in coverage to include hematology clinics and hospital-affiliated clinics.

DefenCath: TDAPA transition and volume priorities

Turning to DefenCath, Todisco said the “real launch” in outpatient hemodialysis occurred in July 2024 when TDAPA reimbursement began. He detailed how TDAPA currently provides two years of reimbursement at average selling price (ASP), which resets quarterly due to a lagged government calculation based on reported pricing, rebates, and discounts.

Starting July 1, Todisco said, DefenCath’s TDAPA reimbursement shifts to a “bundle-ized adjustment” for three years, based on trailing 12 months utilization. He said CMS applies ASP, discounts it by 35%, and allocates the resulting pool of money across dialysis operators based on market share of total dialysis claims, rather than direct drug utilization.

He described what he called an unusual “stub period” for DefenCath due to TDAPA timing that straddles mid-year. For the third and fourth quarters of 2026, Todisco said CMS will use an older utilization period to calculate the add-on adjustment, which he expects to be “subpar” relative to current utilization run rates. He said the company expects the reimbursement to rebound in 2027 when CMS uses a more current period that better reflects utilization and pricing.

Todisco said CorMedix has been negotiating with customers to keep patient numbers stable during the affected quarters and said the company has offered to reduce price “significantly” for those two quarters to maintain patients on therapy.

On volume drivers, Todisco said CorMedix believes more than 90% of DefenCath utilization is in fee-for-service patients, based on third-party data. He identified two main ways to increase volumes: onboarding one remaining large customer not currently using the product, and making “inroads” with Medicare Advantage. Todisco noted that Medicare Advantage has crossed 50% of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients, while DefenCath has “very little utilization there, if any.”

He said the company is pursuing the concept of separately contracting with Medicare Advantage plans for reimbursement outside the dialysis bundle, arguing that Medicare Advantage plans are incentivized because they bear the total cost of care, including infections and related hospitalizations.

Additional pipeline and portfolio updates

On real-world evidence, Todisco said CorMedix’s data collection period with U.S. Renal Care will end June 30, and that it will take additional months to aggregate results. He said the goal is to publish the results jointly, and he is not expecting final results to differ from interim findings, including reductions in infections and hospitalizations.

CorMedix is also pursuing a label expansion for DefenCath into total parenteral nutrition (TPN). Todisco said the Phase 3 trial has been enrolling slowly, prompting the company to open more sites. He said timing depends on enrollment and the incidence of infections, and he expects to provide an update when CorMedix reports earnings later in May. He estimated the TPN market at roughly 7.5 million infusions annually and a total addressable market of $500 million to $750 million, depending on pricing. He also said the reimbursement dynamic appears more straightforward than dialysis, citing Medicare Part B “buy and bill” reimbursement in market research.

Discussing the broader Melinta portfolio, Todisco said CorMedix sees much of the growth potential coming from REZZAYO. He described VABOMERE and MINOCIN as “durable anti-infectives” with modest growth potential year-over-year. He said the oritavancin products KIMYRSA and ORBACTIV are expected to contract this year because a competing drug in the class, DALVANCE, went generic; he said there is currently a profit incentive for infusion clinics to use the generic, which he expects could diminish by mid to late 2027, potentially enabling renewed promotion of KIMYRSA.

On intellectual property, Todisco said REZZAYO has new chemical entity exclusivity and QIDP status, and that “nobody can even file an ANDA” against it until 2032, with patent protection extending well into the 2030s. He said MINOCIN is involved in Paragraph IV litigation that is on appeal, and he expressed confidence based on the appeal hearing.

Todisco also said business development remains a focus, with an emphasis on add-on “tuck-in” commercial assets that fit CorMedix’s hospital and infusion clinic infrastructure. He cited CorMedix’s minority stake in Talphera and a right of first negotiation tied to Talphera’s Phase 3 data readout for an anticoagulant used in continuous renal replacement therapy for ICU patients, noting the overlap with renal care settings.

Balance sheet and capital allocation

On capital allocation, Todisco said CorMedix ended last year with about $150 million in cash and $150 million in debt, resulting in “zero net debt.” He said the company announced a stock buyback program of up to $75 million over two years and began buying back shares in the first quarter, though he did not disclose the amount repurchased to date. He added that CorMedix plans to reduce the practice of pre-announcing quarterly cash figures due to the burden on its finance organization, and said updates would be provided during the upcoming earnings call.

About CorMedix NASDAQ: CRMD

CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company's lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.

In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.

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