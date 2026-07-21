Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $7.07. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 685,832 shares traded.

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Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,714,710 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 139,885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13,390.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,716 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 310,398 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,188 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund's principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

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