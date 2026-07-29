Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $7.00. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 827,369 shares changing hands.

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Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 902.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund's principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

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