Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.6923.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,435,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Corning by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,873 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Corning by 141.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,125 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corning by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $399,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,676 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $185,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Down 7.0%

GLW stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

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About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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