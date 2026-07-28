Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Corning updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.850-0.890 EPS.

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Corning Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:GLW opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported second-quarter EPS of $0.78, exceeding the $0.76 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.74 billion also surpassed the $4.63 billion estimate. Core sales rose 17% year over year and core EPS increased 30%. Corning's Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Corning reported second-quarter EPS of $0.78, exceeding the $0.76 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.74 billion also surpassed the $4.63 billion estimate. Core sales rose 17% year over year and core EPS increased 30%. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications was a major growth driver, with sales up 32% to $2.07 billion. Enterprise Networks sales increased 65%, supported by accelerating demand for products used in generative artificial intelligence infrastructure. Solar sales also grew 90%, reinforcing the company’s growth plan. Corning's Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Optical Communications was a major growth driver, with sales up 32% to $2.07 billion. Enterprise Networks sales increased 65%, supported by accelerating demand for products used in generative artificial intelligence infrastructure. Solar sales also grew 90%, reinforcing the company’s growth plan. Neutral Sentiment: For the third quarter, Corning guided to EPS of $0.85-$0.89, with the midpoint above the $0.85 consensus estimate. However, the company forecast revenue of $4.9-$5.0 billion, meaning only the high end matches analysts’ $5.0 billion expectation. Corning's Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

For the third quarter, Corning guided to EPS of $0.85-$0.89, with the midpoint above the $0.85 consensus estimate. However, the company forecast revenue of $4.9-$5.0 billion, meaning only the high end matches analysts’ $5.0 billion expectation. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns remain focused on valuation and whether AI-driven fiber and optical demand can justify the stock’s premium earnings multiple. The strong results may have been largely anticipated, increasing the risk that investors sell on guidance that does not clearly exceed expectations. Corning to Post Q2 Results as Investors Weigh AI-Driven Growth Against Valuation

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 18.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,504 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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