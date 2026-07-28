Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.36, but opened at $121.75. Corning shares last traded at $115.2510, with a volume of 10,894,291 shares trading hands.

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Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported second-quarter core sales of $4.74 billion , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to $0.78 , exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.76. Corning second-quarter results

Corning reported second-quarter core sales of , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to , exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.76. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications revenue climbed 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI infrastructure products remained strong. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Corning Q2 earnings and growth

Optical Communications revenue climbed 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI infrastructure products remained strong. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter EPS of $0.85–$0.89 , slightly above the $0.85 consensus midpoint, but revenue guidance of $4.9–$5.0 billion only reached the top end of Wall Street’s $5.0 billion estimate. Corning Q3 guidance

Management projected third-quarter EPS of , slightly above the $0.85 consensus midpoint, but revenue guidance of only reached the top end of Wall Street’s $5.0 billion estimate. Negative Sentiment: The revenue outlook was viewed as insufficient after Corning’s strong run and elevated valuation. Investors were looking for guidance that reflected accelerating AI infrastructure demand, so the in-line forecast triggered profit-taking and concern that near-term growth expectations had become too high. Corning guidance and AI infrastructure rotation

The revenue outlook was viewed as insufficient after Corning’s strong run and elevated valuation. Investors were looking for guidance that reflected accelerating AI infrastructure demand, so the in-line forecast triggered profit-taking and concern that near-term growth expectations had become too high. Negative Sentiment: Reports also cited a rotation away from some AI infrastructure beneficiaries, adding pressure to GLW despite its solid results. The market’s reaction indicates that future guidance and expectations—not the completed quarter—are driving the stock’s decline. Corning mixed outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Trading Down 15.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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