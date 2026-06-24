Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 6.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.09 and last traded at $205.9080. 19,036,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,323,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.07.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here