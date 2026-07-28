Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Down 12.1% - Should You Sell?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $126.04. 45,806,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 12,964,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.36.

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Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported strong second-quarter results: core sales increased 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS rose 30% to $0.78, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $4.63 billion and $0.76, respectively. Corning second-quarter results

Corning reported strong second-quarter results: core sales increased 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS rose 30% to $0.78, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $4.63 billion and $0.76, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications sales grew 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI connectivity products remained strong. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Corning Q2 earnings and growth

Optical Communications sales grew 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI connectivity products remained strong. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Corning is entering a new phase of accelerating growth and highlighted progress on its upgraded Springboard plan, but investors appear to have expected a stronger outlook following the recent AI-related rally.

Management said Corning is entering a new phase of accelerating growth and highlighted progress on its upgraded Springboard plan, but investors appear to have expected a stronger outlook following the recent AI-related rally. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was below or merely in line with the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.89 was broadly in line with expectations, failing to provide the upside surprise investors wanted. Corning earnings guidance

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was below or merely in line with the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.89 was broadly in line with expectations, failing to provide the upside surprise investors wanted. Negative Sentiment: The guidance “whiff” triggered heavy profit-taking and contributed to a sell-off across optical-component companies tied to AI infrastructure. Corning’s elevated valuation, following a substantial prior rally, increased the pressure when results did not significantly exceed expectations. Corning optical stock sell-off

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 19.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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