Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.1250.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Corporacion America Airports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

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Institutional Trading of Corporacion America Airports

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,613 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 63.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Performance

Shares of CAAP opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company's core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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