Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Director Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho Sells 4,513 Shares

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) Director Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $15,569.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,766,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,645,011.50. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 48,352 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $168,264.96.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,648 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $5,652.64.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 300,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $696,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,000,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $3,410,000.00.

Get VTMX alerts: Sign Up

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,510. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 111.99% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's payout ratio is 4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta wasn't on the list.

While Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here