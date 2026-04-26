Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

VTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company's stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Shares of VTMX stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.41.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 111.99%.The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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