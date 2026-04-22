Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.90.

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Corteva Stock Down 0.1%

CTVA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. 205,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,783. Corteva has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm's 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 118.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 209.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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