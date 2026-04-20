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COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
COSCO SHIPPING logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • COSCO SHIPPING is expected to report quarterly results on Monday, April 27, with analysts projecting EPS of $0.0277 and revenue of $5.1945 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is muted—Zacks upgraded the stock to a "hold", but the consensus from four analysts is two Holds and two Sells, leaving an average rating of "Reduce".
  • Shares opened at $9.59 and trade in a 12‑month range of $7.00–$10.51, with 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages of $9.59 and $8.96; the company shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.09) and solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.45, current ratio 1.51).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect COSCO SHIPPING to post earnings of $0.0277 per share and revenue of $5.1945 billion for the quarter.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $9.59 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COSCO SHIPPING currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING OTCMKTS: CICOY is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China's strategic shipping sector. The company's activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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