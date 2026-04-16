Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
COSCO SHIPPING logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to a hold, while Goldman Sachs recently cut the stock from hold to strong sell; overall there are two Hold and two Sell ratings, giving an average rating of Reduce.
  • The stock opened at $9.62, trading near its 50‑day moving average of $9.56 and above its 200‑day average of $8.92, with a 12‑month range of $7.00 to $10.51.
  • COSCO SHIPPING is a major Chinese state‑owned integrated shipping and logistics firm offering container liner, dry bulk and tanker services, port terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions for global trade.
  • Interested in COSCO SHIPPING? Here are five stocks we like better.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING OTCMKTS: CICOY is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China's strategic shipping sector. The company's activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in COSCO SHIPPING Right Now?

Before you consider COSCO SHIPPING, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and COSCO SHIPPING wasn't on the list.

While COSCO SHIPPING currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines