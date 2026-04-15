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COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
COSCO SHIPPING logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) gapped down Wednesday, opening at $9.6350 after a $9.98 close, with just 177 shares traded.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell" on Dec. 18, and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Reduce" (two Holds, two Sells).
  • The stock trades near its short-term trend, with a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day average of $8.92, while the company is a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics provider.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of COSCO SHIPPING.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.6350. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.6350, with a volume of 177 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COSCO SHIPPING has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CICOY

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING OTCMKTS: CICOY is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China's strategic shipping sector. The company's activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in COSCO SHIPPING Right Now?

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