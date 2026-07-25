Costamare (CMRE) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $193.1550 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Costamare had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Costamare Price Performance

NYSE CMRE opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Costamare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Costamare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Costamare's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 599,006 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,702 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Costamare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Costamare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Costamare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costamare

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

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