CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here