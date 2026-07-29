CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $44.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of CoStar Group from a "market outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.67.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 4,587,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,217. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share , ahead of the roughly $0.28–$0.29 consensus, while revenue increased 18.4% year over year to $925 million . Net income reportedly rose sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, suggesting improving profitability. CoStar Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the roughly $0.28–$0.29 consensus, while revenue increased . Net income reportedly rose sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, suggesting improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.39 is above the approximately $1.29 analyst consensus, while net new bookings reached $69 million, up 3% from the prior quarter. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Results

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of is above the approximately $1.29 analyst consensus, while net new bookings reached $69 million, up 3% from the prior quarter. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG and Needham retained Buy ratings but lowered their price targets to $42 and $40, respectively. William Blair reaffirmed a Market Perform rating, indicating analysts see long-term potential but greater near-term execution risk.

BTIG and Needham retained ratings but lowered their price targets to $42 and $40, respectively. William Blair reaffirmed a Market Perform rating, indicating analysts see long-term potential but greater near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was the main concern: CoStar forecast adjusted EPS of $0.31–$0.34 versus a $0.36 consensus and revenue of $935–$945 million versus roughly $970 million expected. The disappointing outlook overshadowed the quarterly earnings beat. CoStar Q2 Earnings Results and Guidance

Third-quarter guidance was the main concern: CoStar forecast adjusted EPS of versus a $0.36 consensus and revenue of versus roughly $970 million expected. The disappointing outlook overshadowed the quarterly earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CSGP from Outperform to Market Perform and reduced its price target from $41 to $29. BTIG and Needham also cut their targets substantially, reinforcing concerns about valuation and the pace of growth.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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