CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.340 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

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CoStar Group Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,040,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,859. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 144.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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