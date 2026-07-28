CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $928.81 million. CoStar Group updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.390 EPS.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,361,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 505.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 860.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar reported quarterly EPS of $0.32 , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.29. Revenue reached $925 million, an 18% increase from the prior year, although it was slightly below the $928.8 million estimate. CoStar Group earnings press release

CoStar reported quarterly EPS of , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.29. Revenue reached $925 million, an 18% increase from the prior year, although it was slightly below the $928.8 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company described the second quarter as a profitability inflection, highlighting an 817% increase in net income and more than a doubling of adjusted EBITDA year over year. Net new bookings also rose 3% sequentially to $69 million, supporting expectations for continued business growth. CoStar Group Q2 2026 results

The company described the second quarter as a profitability inflection, highlighting an 817% increase in net income and more than a doubling of adjusted EBITDA year over year. Net new bookings also rose 3% sequentially to $69 million, supporting expectations for continued business growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.39 is above the $1.29 analyst consensus, signaling management expects better annual profitability than currently modeled.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.39 is above the $1.29 analyst consensus, signaling management expects better annual profitability than currently modeled. Neutral Sentiment: Investor optimism ahead of earnings, bargain hunting after the stock’s sharp decline from its 52-week high, and reported insider purchases likely contributed to the recent buying interest. These signals are supportive but are less important than the company’s operating results and guidance.

Investor optimism ahead of earnings, bargain hunting after the stock’s sharp decline from its 52-week high, and reported insider purchases likely contributed to the recent buying interest. These signals are supportive but are less important than the company’s operating results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: CoStar’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.31–$0.34 falls below the $0.36 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $935–$945 million is well below the $970.1 million forecast. Full-year revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.8 billion also has a midpoint below the $3.8 billion consensus, raising concerns about near-term growth and execution.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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