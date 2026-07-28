CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$945.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.1 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.390 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,040,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.81 million. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company's stock worth $362,226,000 after buying an additional 849,713 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,114,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $276,660,000 after buying an additional 979,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,560,896 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $239,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $258,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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