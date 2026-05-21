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Costco Wholesale (COST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Costco is scheduled to report Q3 2026 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 28, with analysts expecting $4.98 EPS and $69.61 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarter beat expectations, posting $4.58 EPS versus a $4.55 estimate and revenue of $69.60 billion, up 9.2% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus, while recent headlines note strong membership traffic, higher gas-driven store visits, and a raised UBS price target of $1,275.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $69.6067 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,074.01 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The stock has a market cap of $476.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,006.08 and a 200 day moving average of $958.67.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Costco to $1,275 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run ahead of earnings. Benzinga report on UBS target raise
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to back Costco into Q3, with commentary that strong membership renewals and steady traffic may be enough to support another solid quarter even if results are not spectacular. TipRanks article
  • Positive Sentiment: Higher gas prices may be steering more shoppers to warehouse clubs like Costco for discounted fuel, which could lift traffic and reinforce the company’s value proposition. Benzinga article on gas-driven traffic
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted Costco’s strong 2026 performance, record highs, and speculation about a future stock split, all of which can keep investor enthusiasm elevated. Yahoo Finance article on stock split speculation
  • Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around new food court items, UK store updates, and Costco being a trending stock may help keep the brand in the spotlight, but these headlines are unlikely to materially change the near-term earnings picture.
  • Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits after the stock’s strong recent rally and six-session winning streak, which is contributing to the pullback today. MSN article on pullback after winning streak
  • Negative Sentiment: Costco faces a high expectations bar heading into Q3 results, so even a good report could disappoint if it does not exceed the market’s elevated hopes. Yahoo Finance article on high expectations

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,052.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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