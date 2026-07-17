Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.7036.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 price objective on Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,903,562 shares of the company's stock worth $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,460,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,240,000 after purchasing an additional 267,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,938,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,867,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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