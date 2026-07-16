Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Up 5.3% - Here's Why

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.4950. Approximately 802,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,809,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Coty from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coty from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 price target on Coty in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

Coty Stock Up 5.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Coty's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Coty by 1,912.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,600,131 shares of the company's stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coty by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,508,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coty by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,198,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,903,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Coty by 2,291.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 583,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company's stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

Further Reading

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