Coupang (CPNG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.0640) per share and revenue of $8.7030 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.12 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Coupang's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. Coupang has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura cut their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.30.

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Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Neil Mehta bought 2,332,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $42,924,679.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,310,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,721,976.80. This represents a 4.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,350,104 shares of company stock valued at $136,566,051. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,233,320 shares of the company's stock worth $1,161,414,000 after buying an additional 2,285,600 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 26,267,259 shares of the company's stock worth $619,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,680 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 24,833,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,291,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,706 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11.0% during the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,377,927 shares of the company's stock worth $460,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company's stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea's leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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