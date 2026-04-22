Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $256.4480 million for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Cousins Properties announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is 533.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $80,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cousins Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

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