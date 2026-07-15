Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.6750, with a volume of 8916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 183,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

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