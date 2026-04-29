Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 2,211,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,364. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.45 million. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

Cousins Properties declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 984.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,164 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $29,341,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,369.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 905,831 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 844,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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