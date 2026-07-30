Go Pro
→ This Quiet Metals Story Is Starting To Stack Up (From i2i Marketing Group, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) Stock Price Down 11.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Covenant Logistics Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Covenant Logistics shares fell 11.1% to about $36.89 in mid-day trading, with volume below the average session level.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.42 on revenue of $332.87 million, while its net margin remained low at 0.42% and its price-to-earnings ratio stood at 241.53.
  • Despite the sell-off, analysts maintain an overall “Buy” rating with an average price target of $53.75; however, insiders have sold 24,800 shares worth approximately $963,535 over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG - Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.89. 156,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 176,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLG shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial set a $60.00 target price on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $911.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, EVP Joey Ballard sold 4,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $160,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $527,932.35. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 12,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,898.92. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $963,535. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,108 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 97.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,761 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 108.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,586 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,304 shares of the company's stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 110,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company's stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group provides a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services across North America. The company's core offerings include less‐than‐truckload (LTL) and full truckload hauling, temperature‐controlled freight, intermodal transportation and freight brokerage. Covenant also delivers specialized solutions such as expedited “hot‐shot” deliveries, cross‐border shipping to Canada and Mexico, and dedicated contract carriage for time‐sensitive or high‐value shipments.

With a network of service centers, terminals and partner carriers strategically located throughout the United States, Covenant supports diverse industries including food and beverage, automotive, retail, energy and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Covenant Logistics Group Right Now?

Before you consider Covenant Logistics Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Covenant Logistics Group wasn't on the list.

While Covenant Logistics Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines