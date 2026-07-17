CPB (CPF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CPB (NYSE:CPF - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $75.6920 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

CPB (NYSE:CPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. CPB had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect CPB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CPB Stock Up 3.1%

CPF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CPB has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $40.06.

CPB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. CPB's payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPF. Weiss Ratings raised CPB from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CPB from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CPB in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CPB from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPB by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 238,367 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CPB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 2,427,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CPB by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 102,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CPB by 371.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in CPB by 11.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 885,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company's stock.

About CPB

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited NYSE: CPF is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world's leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF's businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF's product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

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