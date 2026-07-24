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CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
CPB logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • CPB announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, up 3.4% from the prior $0.29 payout. The dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31.
  • The new dividend implies an annualized yield of about 3.1%, and the company’s payout ratio of 36.5% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings. Analysts also expect future earnings to support continued coverage.
  • Separately, CPB’s stock rose 0.2% to $38.75, and the company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, topping estimates and beating revenue expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CPB.

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a 3.4% increase from CPB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

CPB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CPB has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CPB to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CPB Trading Up 0.2%

CPB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. 245,502 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CPB has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

CPB (NYSE:CPF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. CPB had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CPB will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited NYSE: CPF is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world's leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF's businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF's product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for CPB (NYSE:CPF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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